COFFEE CUP ILLUSTRATION

COFFEE CUP ILLUSTRATION branding logo graphic design
TOOK DESIGN PERSPECTIVES OF A COFFEE CUP
AND SETTLED ON THE AERIAL VIEW....
DESIGNED A CUP WITH DIFFERENT COFFEE ART
BUT SETTLED TO ILLUSTRATE A SIMPLE COFFEE CUP WITH SOME SHADOWS AND REFLECTION TO IT.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
