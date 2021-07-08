Maria Gracia Acogido

Daily UI Day 3 - Landing Page (ANEFLIX)

Daily UI Day 3 - Landing Page (ANEFLIX)
For Day 3 of #DailyUI, I went for an anime streaming platform called ANEFLIX in both Dark and Light modes.

Tools used: Figma

Cheers!

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
