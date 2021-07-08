Dakshita H. Naik

Photography Logo and Branding Project

Dakshita H. Naik
Dakshita H. Naik
  • Save
Photography Logo and Branding Project business card colour palette typography photography personal project illustration vector mockup golden ratio brand identity instagram social media logo design behance logo branding adobe photoshop adobe illustrator graphic design
Download color palette

Logo and Branding project for a travel photography account.
-
Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118544895/Photography-Logo-and-Branding-Project

Dakshita H. Naik
Dakshita H. Naik

More by Dakshita H. Naik

View profile
    • Like