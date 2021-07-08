Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vino Draws
Chargebee Design

Funding Announcement post

Funding Announcement post graphic character visual design adobe illustrator unicorn marketing funding achievement goal grow raise hand illustration illustrator graphic design
Chargebee raised $125 Million in Series G funding at a $1.4B valuation during April 2021. This is one among the many, of our announcement creatives.

