Muhammad Zaki Alzikri
Agensip UI UX Agency

School Admin - Dashboard - Attendance

School Admin - Dashboard - Attendance
Hi There Dribbblers!
I just finished exploring the Attendance page for the last page of the School Admin Dashboard today

Here's something cool, a new feature now lets school administrators track the attendance of students, teachers and staff members daily.

Let me know what you think

Thank you.

---

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com

