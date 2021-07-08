School Admin - Dashboard - Attendance

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi There Dribbblers!
I just finished exploring the Attendance page for the last page of the School Admin Dashboard today
Here's something cool, a new feature now lets school administrators track the attendance of students, teachers and staff members daily.
Let me know what you think
Press L if you like it.
Thank you.
Our Product | IG | FB | TW
---
We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com