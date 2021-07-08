Arnas Koncevičius

MusicLink

Arnas Koncevičius
Arnas Koncevičius
  • Save
MusicLink ux ui logo networking music design app
Download color palette

Hey! 👋 This is web design of MusicLink - networking app for Google UX course. Demo link 👈

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Arnas Koncevičius
Arnas Koncevičius

More by Arnas Koncevičius

View profile
    • Like