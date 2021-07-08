Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aqua Design

100 Application - Search for places

Aqua Design
Aqua Design
  • Save
100 Application - Search for places public transport location subway route progress taxi colorful navigation car city transport routes map cards minimal ux ios interface app ui
Download color palette

Hi guys!🔥
Today I want to share 100 Application - Search for places UI Pages.
Hope you enjoy it ⚡

Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Let's Talk:
AquaUIX@gmail.com

Our Instagram :
https://www.instagram.com/aqua.uix/

Aqua Design
Aqua Design

More by Aqua Design

View profile
    • Like