Manan Adhikari

Radio - Figma

Radio - Figma l vector gradient graphic design skeumorphism neumorphism web illustration trending figma 3d illustration 3d
Tried creating some cool illustration in Figma.

Feel free to replicate and edit this or use as is.

https://www.figma.com/community/file/994637354971221080/Radio---Saregama-Carvaan

Keep sharing and spreading the love.💜

