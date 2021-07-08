Alu Kapi

Redmagic 6R Banner Design

Alu Kapi
Alu Kapi
  • Save
Redmagic 6R Banner Design illustration design
Download color palette

A small flyer that I made for a mobile company called Red Magic.
Here's the site for them https://na.redmagic.gg/
If you wanna get a coupon for redmagic, please go to CouponDuos. for Red Magic Coupon.
I am willing to take any banner design work!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Alu Kapi
Alu Kapi

More by Alu Kapi

View profile
    • Like