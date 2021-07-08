Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stanislav Polivoda

E-commerce mobile app concept

Stanislav Polivoda
Stanislav Polivoda
  • Save
E-commerce mobile app concept usability ios mobile e-ceommerce study research
Download color palette

My study in the field of creating a catalog of the store on a mobile devices, as experience has shown even on small screens you can create an interesting product

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Stanislav Polivoda
Stanislav Polivoda

More by Stanislav Polivoda

View profile
    • Like