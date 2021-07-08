Aurora Phan

"Dòng Thời Gian" Typography

"Dòng Thời Gian" Typography grid graphic isometric white black typography
"Dòng Thời Gian" is a Vietnamese term that mean "The Flow of Time".
I've set up the layout with some flow to represent the meaning of it.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
UI/UX. Print Design.

