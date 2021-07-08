Ozan Arslan

BubbleBank - Banking Dashboard

Ozan Arslan
Ozan Arslan
  • Save
BubbleBank - Banking Dashboard responsive cleandesign clean webapp finance dashboard banking uxdesign uidesign ux uı
Download color palette

Hello Friends 🤚🏻

Presenting a Modern and Trending UI for Banking and Crypto Currency Dashboard. This design follows a clean UI principle and can be used for a single page application too.

Please share your feedback.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me on Dribbble.

Ozan Arslan
Ozan Arslan

More by Ozan Arslan

View profile
    • Like