BubbleBank - Banking Dashboard

Hello Friends 🤚🏻
Presenting a Modern and Trending UI for Banking and Crypto Currency Dashboard. This design follows a clean UI principle and can be used for a single page application too.
Please share your feedback.
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me on Dribbble.