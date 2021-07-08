Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Justine Riva

A Cycle

Justine Riva
Justine Riva
A Cycle neutral cycle intrusive thoughts illustration line art art
This piece depicts my intrusive thoughts, the thoughts that seem to become stuck in one's mind. The figure, if you look at it as a whole might seem like a cycle, since these thoughts could be redundant.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Justine Riva
Justine Riva

