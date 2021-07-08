Redesign Binus Library

Hello, dribbbles

my names is farel darari deksano, im a student from one of the university in Indonesia. Currently trying to become ui / ux designer, and still progressing.

Now i'm doing redesign for my university library called Binus library, as you can see the picture above is design of landing page. In landing page i add some feature to help student find book faster, such as book recommendations according to student majors.

happy to hear suggestions or criticisms from all of you regarding the design

feel free to add me on

linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/fareldeksano/

IG : https://www.instagram.com/frl.design/