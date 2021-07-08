Job Search or Finder Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone 🖐 So, this is my exploration about job search or job finder app, what you will find here is the home screen, applications screens, explore screens which is the news and latest vacancy and the last is the account screen So that's all for today. Thanks for watching and give it Upvote if you like it 😊 Follow me on: Instagram : Michael Stevanus • Ui designer (@ui_bymichael) • Instagram photos and videos Uplabs : Michael Stevanus Hartono - UpLabs Dribbble : Ui by Michael | Dribbble