Snehal Wagh

Catra in a Suit

Catra in a Suit character design artwork illustrator suit adora catra she-ra illustration cartoon character fanart graphic design
It started with a chat about an obsession over She-Ra & POP. My friend said this exact sentence after I shared her a meme about Catra's suit, "If she had that haircut (the short one) with this suit, it was over for so many people."

And it ended with this finalized fanart.

(I believe that you can notice my complete inability to draw hands. XD)

