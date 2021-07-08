Catra in a Suit

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
It started with a chat about an obsession over She-Ra & POP. My friend said this exact sentence after I shared her a meme about Catra's suit, "If she had that haircut (the short one) with this suit, it was over for so many people."
And it ended with this finalized fanart.
(I believe that you can notice my complete inability to draw hands. XD)