Daniel Ahmadi
Flexi

Project management concept ✔

Daniel Ahmadi
Flexi
Daniel Ahmadi for Flexi
Hire Us
  • Save
Project management concept ✔ team management appdesign userinterface concept uidesign design ui minimal team calendar tasks task task management project management management dashboard app project
Project management concept ✔ team management appdesign userinterface concept uidesign design ui minimal team calendar tasks task task management project management management dashboard app project
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 6.png

Hello everyone ⚡✌

Taskino - Project management concept

---------------

Follow Flexi Design : IG | TW | BE
Shop at UI8: UI8
Contact us: Email

Flexi
Flexi
Design for a better experience
Hire Us

More by Flexi

View profile
    • Like