Sirius: Employee And Workforce Management Software

Sirius is an employee and workforce management software that needed a UI/UX design change for its dashboards. Sirius makes this management task easy, smooth and highly efficient. Tracking and employees activity is crucial for any business when the working model is completely remote.

At GRAFFERSID, our development and design team has vast experience of working with startups having innovative concept and ideas. Designing the interfaces was done after proper research and surveys conducted in the Requirement Gatherings phase.