Beans & Leaf Cafeteria - Logo Design Concept

Hi everyone! This is logo design concept for a cafeteria that conveys purity and tradition in the modern era by selling coffee and tea as the main products. Designed using a minimalist stained glass symbol logo style approach inspired by old glass carvings. Feel free to share your thought :)

