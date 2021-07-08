Faikar | Logo Designer

Beans & Leaf Cafeteria - Logo Design Concept

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
  • Save
Beans & Leaf Cafeteria - Logo Design Concept fresh clean nature shop cafeteria cafe graphic design logomark identity brand stained glass modern design logo leaf beans bean tea coffee branding
Download color palette

Hi everyone! This is logo design concept for a cafeteria that conveys purity and tradition in the modern era by selling coffee and tea as the main products. Designed using a minimalist stained glass symbol logo style approach inspired by old glass carvings. Feel free to share your thought :)

I'm avaiable for freelance project
Let's start work together
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer

More by Faikar | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like