Vu Nguyen

Medical Wallet

Medical Wallet screen passport vaccination covid medical app graphic design
The Medical Wallet is an app for securely storing personal data and health information, including medical documents, OHS certificates, work credentials, and other types of documentation.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
