LaBrouteFrancaise E-commerce Store (Beauty products)

I want to present a very original work - the design of the Labroutefrancaise store. It is a store for women with epilation products. Our goal was to create a unique design in a humorous way that's why we decided to use the grass theme. I will be happy to see your feedback! :)



Full version of the design: Forest Landscape



