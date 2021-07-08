LaBrouteFrancaise E-commerce Store (Beauty products)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I want to present a very original work - the design of the Labroutefrancaise store. It is a store for women with epilation products. Our goal was to create a unique design in a humorous way that's why we decided to use the grass theme. I will be happy to see your feedback! :)
Full version of the design: Forest Landscape
✨I will be happy to see you on my page @Marina_Shevchenko
-----------------------
If you want to have unique fresh design for your store or business shoot your inquiry to marina.shevchenko.content@gmail.com
Instagram | Facebook | Behance