Photo Editing App - Video & Image Editor

Hi Dribleeers! ✌️
This time, I would like to introduce a Photo/Video Editing App concept. we have tried to make it look simple, clean and minimalist. By using this app users can not only edit their pictures or video but also publish them and look through photos and video of other users!
Hope you guys like it! Happy to hear your thoughts.
Hit "L" if you like it and follow me for the latest updates.
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
