Brave tigers | Website design for roller school

Brave tigers is a school that teaches roller skating for adults and children from scratch to the professional level. During work on the project I have done the following: the study of the target audience and competitor analysis, thought about the structure of the site and blocks, drawn a logo, website design school, as well as a small store, located in the school.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
