Helvetia Education

Helvetia Education

Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
Dark-schemed, parallax scrolling landing page for Helvetia Education, Switzerland. Lovely spacious design with greyscale images, mountain contours and textures aligning with the “path” journey branding. The delightful page load animation, slide-in transitions and a well-organized navigation adds to a stronger first impression. Underlined text and outlined font adds a neat touch and featuring the pictures of their team members builds trust with potential clients and allows the company to demonstrate their know-how.

Website: https://helvetiaeducation.ch/

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
