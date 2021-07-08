Landing page PetrovkaBeauty

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello, everyone! 🌞
This is big Landing page for beauty salon Petrovka beauty that was created on Tilda by Zero Blocks. The main goal was to make redesign of the actual page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)
Full version of the design: Petrovka Beauty
✨I will be happy to see you on my page @Marina_Shevchenko
-----------------------
If you want to have unique fresh design for your store or business shoot your inquiry to marina.shevchenko.content@gmail.com
