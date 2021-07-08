Home Cleaning App Design

Need your home, house, or apartment cleaned? We are super excited to share our newly designed cleaning and repairing app that will definitely help to find house cleaning professionals online.

Here users can easily choose the various services and through recommendations. Moreover, its background and images of different services are really vivid and fresh to let users inspire to explore and book.

We have applied white as the main background color, for its contrast and readability. This app enables users to choose their location, date and time for specific services which offers a smoother and pleasant user experience.

Don't forget to like and comment. Give your valuable feedback that really means to us. 🙌🏻

Tools: Adobe Photoshop , Adobe Illustrator

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@cmarix.com or https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble.

—

Press “L” and shower some love.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

Instagram | Behance | Uplabs