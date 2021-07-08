PeoplActive

Development Team VS Operation Team !

PeoplActive
PeoplActive
  • Save
Development Team VS Operation Team !
Download color palette

DevOps eliminates the silos between the operational and development team to bring transparency within the project. One of the major reasons to adopt DevOps Methodology is to improve your IT and software teams’ productivity.

https://peoplactive.com/devops-outsourcing-advantage-disadvantage/?utm_source=dribbble&utm_medium=Image&utm_campaign=DevOps-In-House-or-Outsource:-Pros-and-Cons

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
PeoplActive
PeoplActive

More by PeoplActive

View profile
    • Like