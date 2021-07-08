Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wardle Consultancy Services

Wardle Consultancy Services

Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
Wardle Consultancy Services illustration icon typography graphic design logo ui ux branding wordpress php web design
The site does a brilliant job of showcasing the brand features in a clear and concise manner combining a structured format, clever parallax scrolling effects, neat vertical navigation and load transitions. A conversational approach to what they offer, this one-pager for Wardle Consultancy, a finance consulting firm based out of Australia is a perfect example of “less is more”, with only five sections in the navigation that present the app details, demo link and contact information. Strong color scheme, textured backgrounds and modern typography adds a bit of personality with a gorgeous enquiry form in the footer.

Website: https://wardleconsultancyservices.com.au/

Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
