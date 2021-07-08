Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kaival Trapasia

First steps towards logo design

Kaival Trapasia
Kaival Trapasia
  • Save
First steps towards logo design adobe illustrator illustrator adobe practice logo design logo design branding graphic design
Download color palette

Please leave your feedback in the comments !

Have a great day ahead !
Thank you !

Kaival Trapasia
Kaival Trapasia

More by Kaival Trapasia

View profile
    • Like