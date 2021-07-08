Xclamatory Creative Web Studio

Values For Fashion

Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Values For Fashion ecommerce ui web ux typography graphic design design branding
Values For Fashion ecommerce ui web ux typography graphic design design branding
Values For Fashion ecommerce ui web ux typography graphic design design branding
Values For Fashion ecommerce ui web ux typography graphic design design branding
Values For Fashion ecommerce ui web ux typography graphic design design branding
Values For Fashion ecommerce ui web ux typography graphic design design branding
Values For Fashion ecommerce ui web ux typography graphic design design branding
Values For Fashion ecommerce ui web ux typography graphic design design branding
Download color palette
  1. vff.jpg
  2. main-screen.png
  3. screenshot-valuesforfashion.org-2021.04.22-16_01_36 - Copy (3).png
  4. screenshot-valuesforfashion.org-2021.04.22-16_18_42.png
  5. screenshot-valuesforfashion.org-2021.04.22-16_01_36 - Copy (4).png
  6. vff2.png
  7. vff3.png
  8. screenshot-valuesforfashion.org-2021.04.22-16_01_36 - Copy (3).png

The VFF website is minimal, but it’s also fun. It shows that minimal doesn’t need to mean cold. VFF’s web design aims to represent a simplistic, modern feel with a basic theme. This ecommerce website example is one that follows an easy structure. The online store balances design and imagery by including giant-size, high-quality product shots on its homepage. The pinterest-inspired layout is great, where products are aligned in a neat grid, making browsing fairly easy. This
combination gives it a youthful spirit, while the easy-to-use navigation makes it difficult to exit the site.

Website: https://valuesforfashion.org/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
Xclamatory Creative Web Studio
Looking out for a stunning website? Let's Talk.
Hire Me

More by Xclamatory Creative Web Studio

View profile
    • Like