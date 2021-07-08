Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paper Snap

Bird Folk Exhibition Logo

Bird Folk Exhibition Logo birdlife bird logo identity design simple graphic design illustration
A logo created for an exhibition featuring illustrations of the bird life around 44 Stanley ave. Johannesburg.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
