Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Creaftedpixxxels

Meeting App

Creaftedpixxxels
Creaftedpixxxels
  • Save
Meeting App application branding application design
Download color palette

Just Exploring
One of the UI concepts for an online meeting app.

Tool used : XD & Photoshop

Hope you like this
Press L to share some love

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Creaftedpixxxels
Creaftedpixxxels

More by Creaftedpixxxels

View profile
    • Like