SUMMER DRINK

Continuing with the food illustration exploration, I bring forth the fresh juices for the summers. Nothing is more soothing than a glass of freshly squeezed juices in the scorching summer season, they taste amazing and keeps us hydrated.

Got a project in mind!

Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can also find me on Instagram at :

https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/