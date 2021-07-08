Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SUMMER DRINK

SUMMER DRINK flat simple nature magazine artwork fruit juice foodillustration ice foodart orange lemon art drink organic editorial
Continuing with the food illustration exploration, I bring forth the fresh juices for the summers. Nothing is more soothing than a glass of freshly squeezed juices in the scorching summer season, they taste amazing and keeps us hydrated.

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can also find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

