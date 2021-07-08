Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

E-Book Store App (Storytel Redesign)

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
E-Book Store App (Storytel Redesign) mvp mobile app listening storytel book shop ebook audiobook startup store bookstore books redesign mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
E-Book Store App (Storytel Redesign) mvp mobile app listening storytel book shop ebook audiobook startup store bookstore books redesign mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
E-Book Store App (Storytel Redesign) mvp mobile app listening storytel book shop ebook audiobook startup store bookstore books redesign mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.png
  2. Dribbble tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi there! Check out what our design team created — redesign of Storytel app. In this app, users can listen to audio books, podcasts, lectures and even stand ups.

📚 The first screen is splash screen, the second is a directory with background playback, the third — the book listening page.

We try to save the app recognizability, so the designers choose bright orange as a primary colour. Secondary colour is dark burgundy, we use it for the buttons.

⭐️ The new design has made the app lighter, more user-friendly and more interesting. Bright design will be remembered by all listeners and will distinguish this application from other similar apps.

Press L if you like our design! Btw, waiting for feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Valeria Sablina

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like