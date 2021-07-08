E-Book Store App (Storytel Redesign)

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi there! Check out what our design team created — redesign of Storytel app. In this app, users can listen to audio books, podcasts, lectures and even stand ups.

📚 The first screen is splash screen, the second is a directory with background playback, the third — the book listening page.

We try to save the app recognizability, so the designers choose bright orange as a primary colour. Secondary colour is dark burgundy, we use it for the buttons.

⭐️ The new design has made the app lighter, more user-friendly and more interesting. Bright design will be remembered by all listeners and will distinguish this application from other similar apps.

Created by Valeria Sablina