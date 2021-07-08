E-Book Store App (Storytel Redesign)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hi there! Check out what our design team created — redesign of Storytel app. In this app, users can listen to audio books, podcasts, lectures and even stand ups.
📚 The first screen is splash screen, the second is a directory with background playback, the third — the book listening page.
We try to save the app recognizability, so the designers choose bright orange as a primary colour. Secondary colour is dark burgundy, we use it for the buttons.
⭐️ The new design has made the app lighter, more user-friendly and more interesting. Bright design will be remembered by all listeners and will distinguish this application from other similar apps.
Btw, waiting for feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Valeria Sablina