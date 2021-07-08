iCoderz Solutions

Food Delivery App Ui

iCoderz Solutions
iCoderz Solutions
  • Save
Food Delivery App Ui mobile illustration design app ui ui design graphic design mobile app android ios deliveryservice ondemand food food delivery
Download color palette

Our on-demand food delivery solution is designed to help restaurant and other food outlet owners to switch their delivery operations online. The solution is prepared to keep in mind the requirements of the customers who are willing to place food parcel orders from their favorite food outlets or restaurants.

DEMO

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We Are Available For New Projects
📫 Email : sales@icoderzsolutions.com
📞 Whatapp : Whatsapp

View Our Social Profile

Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Behance | Youtube | Pinterest |

iCoderz Solutions
iCoderz Solutions

More by iCoderz Solutions

View profile
    • Like