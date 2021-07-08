Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cody Pellatiro

Zilliqa homepage rework

Cody Pellatiro
Cody Pellatiro
  • Save
Zilliqa homepage rework webui crypto branding ux landing page web design information architecture zilliqa cryptocurrency blockchain
Download color palette

A small redesign of the Zilliqa crypto main homepage. The technology behind this project is solid and their interface deserved a UI facelift + reorganizing of some important site information, hope you enjoy.

Cody Pellatiro
Cody Pellatiro

More by Cody Pellatiro

View profile
    • Like