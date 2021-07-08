E-Book App Ui Design

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

Happy to share another design, Book lovers this is for you. I design this app for book lovers who can not imagine their life without reading. I'm pleased to share this with you. I’ve created a concept for the E-Book app, people use online books, They can also buy books, reading on this app.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Hope you like it? Please Press “Like”.

Available for new projects: tayyabazia14@gmail.com

Thanks for watching! ❤️