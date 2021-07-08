🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The red string was based on the story of "Red String of Fate" that explains how two people are meant to be together. They are linked by a red string attached to their pinky fingers until they find each other. In this piece, two roses were connected by a red string— a rose may be a symbol of love but beyond that, the rose can express a wide array of feelings.