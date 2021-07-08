Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Red String

The Red String connection red string rose illustration line art art
The red string was based on the story of "Red String of Fate" that explains how two people are meant to be together. They are linked by a red string attached to their pinky fingers until they find each other. In this piece, two roses were connected by a red string— a rose may be a symbol of love but beyond that, the rose can express a wide array of feelings.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
