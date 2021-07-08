Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hans Bennewitz

Ramen House exterior

Hans Bennewitz
Hans Bennewitz
Ramen House exterior 3-color line illustration building ramen illustration
I’ve always loved the aesthetic of the unique hole-in-the-wall storefront restaurants, which led to this illustration I did that came from my sketchbook. I don’t know about you, but I’d definitely eat at this ramen house.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Hans Bennewitz
Hans Bennewitz

