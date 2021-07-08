Cartoon Blonde Business Woman Character Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A charming set of cartoon blonde woman character illustrations.
This female charactere dressed with business clothes set includes 112 poses, that could be easily modified in the Ai file format.
Available in .Ai, .Eps, .Pdf, and .Png file formats.
Want to see more characters? Browse https://graphicmama.com/cartoon-characters