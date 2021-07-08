Travel Application, Simplified

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
Today we're sharing this shot of our new application design intended to make life easier for travelers.
We tried to keep the application as simple as possible and use criteria that we knew were essential from the travelers' point of view. We used a calm and soothing colour in blue and tried to make the design as uncluttered as possible.
Which screen do you like the most?