Travel Application, Simplified

Travel Application, Simplified
Hi!

Today we're sharing this shot of our new application design intended to make life easier for travelers.

We tried to keep the application as simple as possible and use criteria that we knew were essential from the travelers' point of view. We used a calm and soothing colour in blue and tried to make the design as uncluttered as possible.

Which screen do you like the most?

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
