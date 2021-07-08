Nafira

Iron Card Concept Design

Download color palette

My take on the Iron Card Challange by following the lovely tutorial provided by the Halo Lab Team using Figma. Wonderful, concise, simple tutorial.

Rebound of
Iron Card - Figma Guide
By Halo Graphic
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
