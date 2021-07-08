A site that leverages digital storytelling and visual hierarchy in its design.

A dynamic layout and an emphasis on using photos instead of boring blocks of text help to keep things exciting with this business website created for Etomix, a consulting firm based out of Sydney, Australia. Clean fonts, exciting collages, strong imagery and responsive animations keep things professional while CTAs all over the place guarantee a high conversion rate. This business website places a profile of its owners front and center to help customers feel connected to its brand.

Website: http://etomix.net/