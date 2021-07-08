Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Etomix typography ux web illustration ui logo icon graphic design design branding
  1. etomix.jpg
  2. helvetia_education (3).png
  3. screenshot-etomix.net-2020.12.23-23_59_53.png
  4. etomix (1).png
  5. screenshot-etomix.net-2020.12.23-23_59_53.png
  6. screenshot-etomix.net-2020.12.23-23_59_53.png
  7. etomix (9).png
  8. etomix (10).png

A site that leverages digital storytelling and visual hierarchy in its design.
A dynamic layout and an emphasis on using photos instead of boring blocks of text help to keep things exciting with this business website created for Etomix, a consulting firm based out of Sydney, Australia. Clean fonts, exciting collages, strong imagery and responsive animations keep things professional while CTAs all over the place guarantee a high conversion rate. This business website places a profile of its owners front and center to help customers feel connected to its brand.

Website: http://etomix.net/

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
