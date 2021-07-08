Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Worth Art

Creative minimalist lineart logo design

graphic design styleguide brand design branding clean speedy trendy vintage social media communication chat penguin creative design worthart lineart logo minimalist eyecatchy creative logo
This is our one of minimalist creative penguin chat logo design.

It's a combination of penguin + chat symbol.
Hope you guys like it.

By #WorthArt
