Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
X-Byte Enterprise Solutions

House Pulp | On Demand Accommodation Aggregation Platform

X-Byte Enterprise Solutions
X-Byte Enterprise Solutions
  • Save
House Pulp | On Demand Accommodation Aggregation Platform home rental apps best apartment app best house rental apps appartments hunting apps house rental app ios apps mobile applications
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Look what we've developed - this is a UI for an on demand accommodation aggregation app, as in this new age of technology, everything is slowly moving online. In which you can find, discover and book vacation homes, BnBs and places to live in the city they are traveling to.

So, do you think this is cool?

Share your thoughts and don’t forget to have your apple a day!
Do let us know your feedback.

Take a look and hit "L" if love it.

E-mail us at: sales@xbytesolutions.com for more

Contact us : https://www.xbytesolutions.com/

X-Byte Enterprise Solutions
X-Byte Enterprise Solutions

More by X-Byte Enterprise Solutions

View profile
    • Like