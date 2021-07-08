House Pulp | On Demand Accommodation Aggregation Platform

Hello Dribbblers,

Look what we've developed - this is a UI for an on demand accommodation aggregation app, as in this new age of technology, everything is slowly moving online. In which you can find, discover and book vacation homes, BnBs and places to live in the city they are traveling to.

