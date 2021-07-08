House Pulp | On Demand Accommodation Aggregation Platform

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers,
Look what we've developed - this is a UI for an on demand accommodation aggregation app, as in this new age of technology, everything is slowly moving online. In which you can find, discover and book vacation homes, BnBs and places to live in the city they are traveling to.
So, do you think this is cool?
Share your thoughts and don’t forget to have your apple a day!
Do let us know your feedback.
Take a look and hit "L" if love it.
E-mail us at: sales@xbytesolutions.com for more
Contact us : https://www.xbytesolutions.com/