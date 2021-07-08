🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
டைம் இல்ல is Tanglish that means - "no time".
One of the most used #saakupoku/EXCUSE in daily life😄. Obvious ah we don't have time for everything and everyone. So, it's a matter of personal preference & nothing wrong in saying it👍. But, if you are at the listening end....purinjukonga makkale!!
A post i did for Junderscorest. Check it out @
https://www.instagram.com/junderscorest
Hope this is interesting. TYTC.