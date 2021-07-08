டைம் இல்ல is Tanglish that means - "no time".

One of the most used #saakupoku/EXCUSE in daily life😄. Obvious ah we don't have time for everything and everyone. So, it's a matter of personal preference & nothing wrong in saying it👍. But, if you are at the listening end....purinjukonga makkale!!

Hope this is interesting. TYTC.