Aloysius Patrimonio

Caldera in Remote Wilderness of Alaska Peninsula Aniakchak WPA

Caldera in Remote Wilderness of Alaska Peninsula Aniakchak WPA flora
WPA poster art of a caldera in remote wilderness of the Alaska Peninsula in Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve USA done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
