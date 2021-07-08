Natasha Krivonosova

Cyrillic alphabet 27/33

Cyrillic alphabet 27/33 alphabet grain texture vector design texture illustration grit
27/33
Letter "Щ"
Щавель/Sorrel

Illustration for challenge #wearecyrillic

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
