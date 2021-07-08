G_ROS

OpticPower ReDesign

OpticPower ReDesign responsive design mobile user experience ux ui design system simple blue dark web design design interaction design product design clean uiux
Back in 2019, as a Lead Designer at OpticPower. I was challenged to redesign a new landing page for their WebSummit 2019 participation. Worked with the design system and javascript prototypes. With this redesign, sales and engineering team we crush +60 new leads in just a weekend. Will post more screen soon. Stay tuned.

