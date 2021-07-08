Rachit

2 Dribbble Invites

Send your best work/link to "Designerachit@gmail.com" with subject "Dribbble Invite". I will select 2 players. Winners will be announced soon. Good luck!

Winners are:
1. https://dribbble.com/LenaZavialova
2. https://dribbble.com/logoski

